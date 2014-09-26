Before Chris Pratt hosts, look back at 15 other genre stars on SNL

In the nearly four decades (season 40 begins this weekend) since SNL began in New York's iconic Rockefeller Center, hosting the renowned comedy show has evolved from showbiz curiosity to Hollywood honor. Some of the biggest stars in the world have taken the Studio 8H stage, from actors to musicians to politicans to athletes, and your favorite sci-fi and fantasy movie and TV stars have always been a part of that tradition.

This Saturday, Pratt will host the show for the first time after winning all of our hearts over the summer as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he's sure to produce some memorable SNL moments. But before he does, we thought we'd look back at some of the genre stars who took the SNL stage before him. This collection is by no means complete, but it is a hilarious sampling of the genre icons who've joined the show over the years. Check out our selections, along with sketches from their episodes, in the gallery below.

And while you're at it, check out Pratt's SNL promos, featuring cast member Kate McKinnon, right here:

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday at 11:30/10:30C on NBC.