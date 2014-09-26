Latest Stories

PrattSNL.jpg

Before Chris Pratt hosts, look back at 15 other genre stars on SNL

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Sep 26, 2014

In the nearly four decades (season 40 begins this weekend) since SNL began in New York's iconic Rockefeller Center, hosting the renowned comedy show has evolved from showbiz curiosity to Hollywood honor. Some of the biggest stars in the world have taken the Studio 8H stage, from actors to musicians to politicans to athletes, and your favorite sci-fi and fantasy movie and TV stars have always been a part of that tradition. 

This Saturday, Pratt will host the show for the first time after winning all of our hearts over the summer as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and he's sure to produce some memorable SNL moments. But before he does, we thought we'd look back at some of the genre stars who took the SNL stage before him. This collection is by no means complete, but it is a hilarious sampling of the genre icons who've joined the show over the years. Check out our selections, along with sketches from their episodes, in the gallery below. 

And while you're at it, check out Pratt's SNL promos, featuring cast member Kate McKinnon, right here:

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday at 11:30/10:30C on NBC.

SNL1.jpg
William Shatner: When Shatner hosted the show in 1986, he starred as himself in one of the most...
SNL2.jpeg
Jeff Goldblum: When Goldblum hosted SNL for a second time in 1997, he played a scientist being...
SNL10.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence: Lawrence hosted for the first (and so far only) time back in 2013, and the show...
SNL3.jpg
Robin Williams: When Williams hosted for the first of three times in 1984, he took advantage of his...
SNL4.jpg
Andrew Garfield: When Garfield hosted earlier this year, he teamed up with on- and offscreen...
SNL11.jpg
Linda Hamilton: After Terminator 2 was one of the biggest box office hits of the year, Hamilton...
SNL5.jpg
Bruce Willis: Willis returned to host the show for a second time last fall, and did one of the most...
SNL12.jpg
Sarah Michelle Gellar: Gellar hosted three times during the original run of Buffy the Vampire...
SNL6.jpg
Edward Norton: The Incredible Hulk star hosted for the first time last year, just before Halloween...
SNL9.jpg
Patrick Stewart: Stewart has hosted the show only once, while the final season of Star Trek: The...
SNL7.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter, himself, hosted the series in 2012, and appeared as a guest on cast...
SNL14.jpg
David Duchovny: Duchovny hosted for the second time in 1998, and of course there had to be an X-...
SNL8.jpg
Ben Affleck: Our future Batman hosted SNL for the fifth time last year, and in his opening...
SNL13.jpg
Scarlett Johansson: Johansson hosted for a third time in 2010, and had to field questions from some...
SNL15.jpg
Ryan Reynolds: Our once and, hopefully, future Deadpool has hosted only once, and he used his...
