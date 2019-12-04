Latest Stories

winsun 1
Tag: Science
China's new great wall is one of the world's largest 3D-printed structures
Decade in Review: 10 most heroic performances
Tag: Movies
The 10 best heroic performances of the 2010s
Toy Masters Hero 2
Tag: Movies
Diabeetus Wilford Brimley and more custom toys you need to own
Mickey Mouse Runaway Rail Disney World
Tag: Movies
Theme Park News: Mickey Mouse gets wild and X-Wing drones rise over Galaxy's Edge
Metal Men
More info i
Credit: DC Comics
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Behind the Panel: Dan DiDio on the definitive DCU timeline, Metal Men, and Godzilla

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Dec 4, 2019

DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio tells Behind the Panel why the DCU timeline is being completely reorganized. DiDio is also writing the new Metal Men series and, as a huge fan of the characters, he talks about why the project is so important to him. He also digs into another big love of his: Godzilla!

Listen below. 

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Behind the Panel Podcast
Tag: Dan DiDio
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Godzilla

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker