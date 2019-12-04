Behind the Panel: Dan DiDio on the definitive DCU timeline, Metal Men, and Godzilla

DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio tells Behind the Panel why the DCU timeline is being completely reorganized. DiDio is also writing the new Metal Men series and, as a huge fan of the characters, he talks about why the project is so important to him. He also digs into another big love of his: Godzilla!

Listen below.

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.