Behind the Panel: DC Comics legend Paul Levitz on his five-decade career

When it comes to witnessing and being part of history, Forrest Gump has nothing on Paul Levitz! The comics legend joins us for a new Behind the Panel to reflect on half a century at DC, from his early days learning from legends like Neal Adams and Carmine Infantino to the dark days of the DC Implosion. Levitz also weighs in on writing Legion of Super-Heroes and why he hates reading his early comics work.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.