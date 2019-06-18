Latest Stories

Vampirella 1 Hero
Sneak peek: Christopher Priest bites into Dynamite's Vampirella #1 for her 50th anniversary
June SFF romance hero
12 sci-fi and fantasy romance recs to enjoy in June
Super-Soldiers book
Real super soldiers: New book examines parallels between comic heroes and the military
Carla Gugino in The Haunting of Hill House
Olivia's gruesome death was changed at the very last minute in The Haunting of Hill House
Legion of Super-Heroes
Credit: DC Comics
Behind the Panel: DC Comics legend Paul Levitz on his five-decade career

batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 18, 2019

When it comes to witnessing and being part of history, Forrest Gump has nothing on Paul Levitz! The comics legend joins us for a new Behind the Panel to reflect on half a century at DC, from his early days learning from legends like Neal Adams and Carmine Infantino to the dark days of the DC Implosion. Levitz also weighs in on writing Legion of Super-Heroes and why he hates reading his early comics work.

Listen below!

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

