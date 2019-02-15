Latest Stories

saga-marko-alana-meeting
Tag: Fangrrls
Ranking the deaths of Saga
Alita: Battle Angel Rosa Salazar
Tag: Movies
Why Alita: Battle Angel moved from Japan to Latin America and used so many 3D printers
Getty Images | Tomohiro Ohsumi 2019
Tag: Science
Oxford study finds no link between video games and real-world teen violence
Metro Exodus
Tag: Games
How Metro Exodus envisions a different post-apocalypse than Fallout and The Last of Us

Preacher, Punisher And Chicken F*ckers: Garth Ennis Speaks (Behind The Panel) | SYFY WIRE

Behind the Panel: Garth Ennis tells us about The Punisher and Preacher

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Feb 15, 2019

Although Garth Ennis may not be widely known outside of comic book circles, his work is getting incredible exposure outside of the industry. Ennis' Preacher will return to AMC for a fourth season, while The Boys is set to debut on Amazon Prime later this year. In the latest installment of SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel, Ennis touched upon his experience in the comic book industry and pointed to a surprising title as his breakout moment.

"Although I don't regard the Marvel Knights Punisher as being as good as the MAX Punisher, or being as worthwhile, I have realized how important it was to me and my career," said Ennis. "A lot of people talk about Preacher, but it barely sold half what that Punisher run did. And all of a sudden, I realized what this did for me was it got my work in front of a mainstream Marvel audience who might never go anywhere near something like Preacher."

Ennis' Marvel Knights Punisher run was primarily illustrated by the late Steve Dillon. Ennis and Dillon co-created Preacher, and frequently collaborated. During our discussion, Ennis spoke about his partnership with Dillon, as well as a few other artists he worked with over the years.

Additionally, Ennis shared a few very funny stories about the genesis of Preacher and how he was able to get away with the series' outrageous content for so long. He may also be inadvertently responsible for some office damage after one of the DC editors finally read Preacher.

That's just the beginning of Ennis' reflections in this video. If you want the rest, you'll have to watch it all the way through!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Garth Ennis
Tag: the punisher
Tag: Preacher

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Garth Ennis Hero Image
WATCH: Garth Ennis tells us about watching The Boys TV show
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Behind the Panel
Dan Slott Behind the Panel
Behind the Panel: Dan Slott shares his Spider-Man regrets and Fantastic Four future
Mike Avila
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Behind the Panel
Donny Cates Hero Image 2
Behind the Panel: Donny Cates on Marvel Knights, Venom, and Death of the Inhumans
Mike Avila
Dec 6, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Original Video
rick remender
Behind the Panel: Rick Remender on his Deadly Class adaptation for SYFY
Mike Avila
Sep 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0