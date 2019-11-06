Latest Stories

what ever happened to baby jane
A primer for the unexpectedly awesome hagsploitation horror subgenre
SYFY WIRE Awards hero
Thanos snapped Pennywise to win SYFY WIRE's Best Villain award
Oliver Queen Arrow
WIRE Buzz: Arrow wraps final season. Plus, could The Mandalorian head to theaters?
Mark Wahlberg Uncharted
Mark Wahlberg joins Tom Holland in Uncharted movie as the cigar-chomping Sully
Spawn 300 cover
Credit: Image Comics
Behind the Panel: Greg Capullo on Spawn, Todd McFarlane, Batman and more

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Nov 6, 2019

In the latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast, highly acclaimed comic artist Greg Capullo discusses his lifelong friendship with Todd McFarlane; his multi-year runs on Spawn (including his return for the Guinness World Record-making issue #300); his game-changing Batman collaborations with writer Scott Snyder; Haunt (created by Robert Kirkman and McFarlane); and much more.

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

