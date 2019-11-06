Behind the Panel: Greg Capullo on Spawn, Todd McFarlane, Batman and more

In the latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast, highly acclaimed comic artist Greg Capullo discusses his lifelong friendship with Todd McFarlane; his multi-year runs on Spawn (including his return for the Guinness World Record-making issue #300); his game-changing Batman collaborations with writer Scott Snyder; Haunt (created by Robert Kirkman and McFarlane); and much more.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.