Behind the Panel: Joe Hill on Hill House Comics, Stephen King, and more

Award-winning horror writer Joe Hill is best known in the comics industry for his hit IDW series, Locke & Key (look out for the Netflix TV adaptation in 2020). But he's also launching a brand-new horror imprint for DC called Hill House Comics. Hill talks to Behind the Panel all about how the new, blood-curdling imprint came to be; collaborating with his father, Stephen King, on the chilling short story In the Tall Grass (which became a Netflix film); that Locke & Key TV series; and how he views the creative process.

