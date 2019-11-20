Latest Stories

Joe Hill
Credit: Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Behind the Panel: Joe Hill on Hill House Comics, Stephen King, and more

Nov 20, 2019

Award-winning horror writer Joe Hill is best known in the comics industry for his hit IDW series, Locke & Key (look out for the Netflix TV adaptation in 2020). But he's also launching a brand-new horror imprint for DC called Hill House Comics. Hill talks to Behind the Panel all about how the new, blood-curdling imprint came to be; collaborating with his father, Stephen King, on the chilling short story In the Tall Grass (which became a Netflix film); that Locke & Key TV series; and how he views the creative process.

Listen below!

