Blade Marvel Comics
More info i
Credit: Marvel Comics 
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Behind the Panel: Marv Wolfman reflects on Blade, the New Teen Titans and Crisis

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 28, 2019

The latest Behind the Panel features the legendary Marv Wolfman, co-creator of enough heroes to fill his own Hall of Justice. Wolfman opens up about creating Blade, Nova, the New Teen Titans, and the origin story of the classic DC crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths! Plus, hear how Marv helped save the original art to a Siegel and Shuster Superman story and his unique connection to horror master Stephen King.

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

