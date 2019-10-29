Behind the Panel One-Shot: Bob Layton talks about Bloodshot and The Helix

Long before Bob Layton co-founded Valiant Comics, he made a name for himself at Marvel with two unforgettable runs on Iron Man, as well as a few memorable turns with Hercules that turned the Greek God into an interstellar adventurer. However, Layton's biggest legacy came during his time with Valiant when he co-created several enduring heroes including Bloodshot and X-O Manowar.

Next year, Bloodshot is heading to the big screen with Vin Diesel in the title role, but Layton's not resting on his laurels. His dream project, The Helix, is also heading to the silver screen in the near future.

In this special Behind the Panel one-shot, Layton shared a few of his memories from visiting the Iron Man sets. Although Layton also visited the Bloodshot set, he's not allowed to share any spoilers yet. But that didn't stop him from offering a few details.

"[Bloodshot co-creator] Kevin VanHook and I went to Cape Town, South Africa, for the last few weeks of filming," recalled Layton. "They were just doing pickups at that point. We missed Guy Pearce by a day. I really wanted to meet Guy Pearce, but we spent time with Sam Heughan, Eiza González, and with Vin. It was really, really amazing."

"It's not my first rodeo... but to see your characters come to life, it never gets old," added Layton. "I was there. I got to watch... some of the stunt work, and it is just ass-kicking fun. It is really cool."

Layton also briefly touched upon the premise for The Helix, as well as the current creative team attached to the project.

For more details about Bloodshot and The Helix, check out the full video!