Latest Stories

Man in the High Castle Statue of Liberty
Tag: TV
Emmy Contender: How The Man in the High Castle destroyed the Statue of Liberty, Nazi-style
DC Super Hero Girls via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Fangrrls
SDCC 2019: DC Super Hero Girls on high school experiences, breaking stereotypes, and why they're not all cute lil' muffins
Ewoks.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Does Ewoks: The Battle for Endor hold up?
Little Mermaid Moana
Tag: Movies
ABC reels in 'Little Mermaid Live' with Moana's Auli’i Cravalho as Princess Ariel
SDCC 2019 Cosplay Contest 09
More info i
Credit: Al Mannarino
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Behind the Panel: The origin story of San Diego Comic-Con (Part 1 of 2)

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jul 17, 2019

The latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast is a two-parter celebrating the 50th incarnation of San Diego Comic-Con. Yes, SDCC first entered our dimension on as the Golden State Comic Book Convention on March 21, 1970.

In this first installment of the SDCC 'origin story,' Jackie Estrada, Jim Lee, Scott Shaw, Mark Evanier, and Chuck Rozanski reflect on the early days, including the 1976 Star Wars presentation, Frank Capra's appearance, and much more. Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Behind the Panel Podcast
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: