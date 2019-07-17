Behind the Panel: The origin story of San Diego Comic-Con (Part 1 of 2)

The latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast is a two-parter celebrating the 50th incarnation of San Diego Comic-Con. Yes, SDCC first entered our dimension on as the Golden State Comic Book Convention on March 21, 1970.

In this first installment of the SDCC 'origin story,' Jackie Estrada, Jim Lee, Scott Shaw, Mark Evanier, and Chuck Rozanski reflect on the early days, including the 1976 Star Wars presentation, Frank Capra's appearance, and much more. Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.