Behind the Panel: The origin story of San Diego Comic-Con (Part 2 of 2)

The latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast is a two-parter celebrating the 50th incarnation of San Diego Comic-Con. Yes, SDCC first entered our dimension as the Golden State Comic Book Convention on March 21, 1970.

In this second installment of the SDCC "origin story," Comic-Con's legacy continues with special guests Ashley Eckstein, Marc Bernardin, Joe Quesada, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chuck Rozanski, Heidi MacDonald, David Glanzer, Jackie Estrada, and Mark Evanier! Their stories include memorable San Diego moments featuring Mark Hamill, Joss Whedon, Nichelle Nichols, William Shatner, and many more. Listen below!

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.