Behind the Panel: Todd McFarlane on making comics history, the new Spawn film and producing DC toys

Spawn creator and Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane is the very special guest for the Season 1 finale of Behind the Panel. McFarlane discusses making comics history with Spawn, which is now the longest running creator-owned comic book of all time, news on where the new Spawn film is at (including Greg Nicotero's multiple designs for the Hellspawn), and the brand-new wave of DC action figures he'll be producing in 2020.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.