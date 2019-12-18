Latest Stories

Everything You Didn't Know About Street Fighter Hero
Tag: Movies
A beast born of genius? Everything you didn't know about Street Fighter: The Movie
Ad Astra
Tag: Movies
Will commercial space flight be like Ad Astra? We went to a flight base to check it out
Robert-Kirkman.jpg
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Universal sets Kirkman's 'Stealth' comic for movie; The Outsider reviews; more
Margot Robbie Birds of Prey
Tag: Movies
Look out, Joker: Birds of Prey becomes first mainstream DCEU film to land R-rating
Spawn 300 cover
More info i
Credit: Image Comics
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Behind the Panel: Todd McFarlane on making comics history, the new Spawn film and producing DC toys

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Dec 18, 2019

Spawn creator and Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane is the very special guest for the Season 1 finale of Behind the Panel. McFarlane discusses making comics history with Spawn, which is now the longest running creator-owned comic book of all time, news on where the new Spawn film is at (including Greg Nicotero's multiple designs for the Hellspawn), and the brand-new wave of DC action figures he'll be producing in 2020.

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Behind the Panel Podcast
Tag: Todd McFarlane
Tag: Spawn

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker