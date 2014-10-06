Latest Stories

star wars art posters cover.jpg

Behold 13 rare and stunning concept posters from the Star Wars vault

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 6, 2014

Remember when cinematic one-sheets were imbued with style and imagination? It's been a while!

But nowhere were the finest artistic minds more laser-focused on brilliant poster campaigns than on the Star Wars films of George Lucas. The fifth and final book in the fantastic Lucas-curated Star Wars art series authored and edited by Jonathan Rinzler, Star Wars Art: Posters gathers an incredible assortment of rare and unseen promotional material from the infinite realms of the six Star Wars Hollywood movies, Droids and Clone Wars TV shows, videogames, fan club exclusives, limited-edition lithos and special gallery exhibitions.

From Howard Chaykin to Drew Struzan, this vivid, 176-page gathering of Star Wars posters, sketches and concept art offers 120 beautifully rendered illustrations that will banish your disturbing lack of faith in movie poster promo art forever.

Here's a stirring sample of 13 artworks from this new edition to whet your artistic appetite ...

(Via Empire Online)

85671.jpg
FIRST EVER STAR WARS POSTER   c. 1976   HOWARD CHAYKIN
85608.jpg
FIRST POSTER CONCEPT ART  c.1976  JOHN SOLIE
85609.jpg
STAR WARS NOVEL COVER PAINTING  c. 1977  JOHN BERKEY
85611.jpg
THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK INTERNATIONAL ONE-SHEET  c.1980  NORIYOSHI  OHRAI
85654.jpg
THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK RERELEASE ONE-SHEET ART  c.1982  TOM JUNG
85612.jpg
STAR WARS FAN CLUB - BOUNTY HUNTERS IN CLOUD CITY  c.1995  RALPH MCQUARRIE
85613.jpg
REVENGE OF THE JEDI INITIAL CONCEPT ART  c.1982  JOHN ALVIN
85614.jpg
JAPANESE RETURN OF THE JEDI "STARFALL" POSTER  c.1983  NORIYOSHI OHRAI
85615.jpg
POLISH RETURN OF THE JEDI ONE-SHEET  c. 1984  WITOLD DYBOWSKI
star-wars-phantom-menace-concept-poster.jpg
MIXED-MEDIA THE PHANTOM MENACE ADVANCE POSTER  c. 1998  ELLEN LEE
85619.jpg
EARLY REVENGE OF THE SITH CONCEPT POSTER  c. 2005  DREW STRUZAN
85655.jpg
ILM HALLOWEEN PARTY INVITE POSTER  c. 2008  ILM
mondo-yoda-star-wars-print.jpg
MONDO GALLERY'S GREAT WARRIOR - YODA  c. 2010  TODD SLATER
