Behold 13 rare and stunning concept posters from the Star Wars vault

Remember when cinematic one-sheets were imbued with style and imagination? It's been a while!

But nowhere were the finest artistic minds more laser-focused on brilliant poster campaigns than on the Star Wars films of George Lucas. The fifth and final book in the fantastic Lucas-curated Star Wars art series authored and edited by Jonathan Rinzler, Star Wars Art: Posters gathers an incredible assortment of rare and unseen promotional material from the infinite realms of the six Star Wars Hollywood movies, Droids and Clone Wars TV shows, videogames, fan club exclusives, limited-edition lithos and special gallery exhibitions.

From Howard Chaykin to Drew Struzan, this vivid, 176-page gathering of Star Wars posters, sketches and concept art offers 120 beautifully rendered illustrations that will banish your disturbing lack of faith in movie poster promo art forever.

Here's a stirring sample of 13 artworks from this new edition to whet your artistic appetite ...

(Via Empire Online)