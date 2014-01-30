Latest Stories

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister_photo Neil Davidson_HBO_0.jpg

Behold! 15 photos to get you psyched for Game of Thrones S4

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 30, 2014

It may sound weird, but spring is coming, and it's bringing Game of Thrones with it. Today, HBO released 15 photos from the upcoming fourth season. They feature the Lannisters, Starks, Wildlings, Tyrells and more. They also give us a good look at the latest additions to the cast. Season four will include 10 episodes ripe with drama.

Judging by these photos, Joffrey's still maniacal as ever, while Jaime seems to have cleaned up his act (or his looks, at least). There's also the odd couple of Arya and the Hound, who continue to travel across the countryside. But we're the most excited about the debut of Oberyn Martell, as played by Pedro Pascal.

Martell's nickname is the Red Viper, and he's known for his hot-headed nature. He hails from Dorne and has a sordid history with the Lannisters. Remember what he told Tyrion in the first season-four trailer? "Tell your father I'm here, and tell him the Lannisters aren't the only ones who pay their debts." Dun! Dun! Dun!

Game of Thrones returns April 17.

(Photos courtesy of HBO)

Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell, Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand_photo Helen Sloan_HBO.jpg
Binary Data Game of Thrones- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister.Game of Thrones- Charles Dance as Tywin Lannister
Binary Data Game of Thrones- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei.Game of Thrones- Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei
Courtesy of HBO
emilia-clarke-solo.png
Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon_photo Macall B. Polay_HBO.jpg
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly_photo Neil Davidson_HBO.jpg
Kit Harington as Jon Snow_photo Helen Sloan_HBO.jpg
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Rory McCann as Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane_photo Helen Sloan_HBO .jpg
Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis_photo Macall B. Polay_HBO.jpg
Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell, Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell_photo Macall B. Polay_HBO.jpg
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister_photo Neil Davidson_HBO.jpg
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Sibel Kekilli as Shae_photo Neil Davidson_HBO.jpg
Rory McCann as Sandor ' The Hound' Clegane_photo Helen Sloane_HBO.jpg
Rose Leslie as Ygritte, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund_photo Helen Sloan_HBO.jpg
sophie-turner-as-sansa-stark-peter-dinklage-as-tyrion-lannister-photo-macall-b-polay-hbo.jpg
