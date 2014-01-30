Behold! 15 photos to get you psyched for Game of Thrones S4

It may sound weird, but spring is coming, and it's bringing Game of Thrones with it. Today, HBO released 15 photos from the upcoming fourth season. They feature the Lannisters, Starks, Wildlings, Tyrells and more. They also give us a good look at the latest additions to the cast. Season four will include 10 episodes ripe with drama.

Judging by these photos, Joffrey's still maniacal as ever, while Jaime seems to have cleaned up his act (or his looks, at least). There's also the odd couple of Arya and the Hound, who continue to travel across the countryside. But we're the most excited about the debut of Oberyn Martell, as played by Pedro Pascal.

Martell's nickname is the Red Viper, and he's known for his hot-headed nature. He hails from Dorne and has a sordid history with the Lannisters. Remember what he told Tyrion in the first season-four trailer? "Tell your father I'm here, and tell him the Lannisters aren't the only ones who pay their debts." Dun! Dun! Dun!

Game of Thrones returns April 17.

(Photos courtesy of HBO)