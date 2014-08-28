Behold the psychedelic first look at Marvel's new Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier comic

Following his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier has once again become a hot commodity in the comics world — and here’s a first look at his next, positively insane, series.

Writer Ales Kot (Secret Avengers, Iron Patriot) and artist Marco Rudy are teaming up for the new series Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier, which will find the steel-armed antihero sent on a psychedelic journey to become a cosmic assassin — a role previously held by Nick Fury himself. With Kot at the helm, the story should be great — but the art is just on another level. It’s pure, psychedelic awesome.

Along with debuting the first few pages below, Kot chatted with Vulture about the project and why he believes Bucky is such a relevant character for the world today:

“Bucky came back to prominence as, I believe, we as a nation became more disillusioned with America. I believe that Captain America, as an archetype of the do-gooder, all-American boy that is very honest and very present and faces things straight-on, became this almost mythical ideal that he always in some sense was. We get to a place where generations, as they change, start realizing that Captain America is really a myth, and there are other people doing the dirty jobs that were happening … What Bucky does is he takes over Nick Fury's old job as the "man on the wall," so to speak. On the wall between Earth and the rest of the galaxy. There are certain threats that come and have come close to Earth and might have done horrible things to us if Nick Fury weren't there. And Nick Fury has done horrible, horrible things in order to protect us. At that scale, what I'm looking at is the same basic thing as the American narrative when it comes to the rest of the world. And the narrative is inevitably breaking and transforming into something hopefully more complex and more truthful. We're all in this together.”

The new run debuts in October, and we’re definitely tossing the first issue on our pull list. Until then, behold the first few sample pages of Rudy’s work below.

(Via Vulture)