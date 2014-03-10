Behold the bold beauty of this rare Frazetta LOTR artwork from 1975

Frank Frazetta is universally considered the finest fantasy and sci-fi illustrator of the 20th century, and his sexy, dynamic style has been the template for badass barbarians, berserkers and buxom warrior beauties for nearly 50 years. Frazetta's brash, moody paintings of a brutish Conan the Barbarian adorned with hordes of gorgeous women will live on in infamy inside the adolescent avenues of nerd brains and admirers around the planet. His singular vision in the geek realms knew no borders, bleeding into and permeating the imaginitive industries of comic books, role-playing games, album covers, videogames, animation and Hollywood features. Frazetta died in 2010 at the ripe age of 82, leaving a lush legacy of fantastic art to keep us satiated.

J. David Spurlock, co-author of last year's sensational Frazetta Sketchbook I, agrees with Frazetta's exhalted position in the hierarchy of iconic artists.

"Frank Frazetta is THE greatest fantasy artist of all time. His work has influenced generations of artists, fans, designers, and movie directors. The Conan films... John Carter of Mars… Even Disney's Tarzan... Compare Frazetta's Death Dealer to Tim Burton's Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow. George Lucas told Frank his Famous Funnies #213 comic cover inspired Chewbacca. Tolkien and Frazetta led the fantasy renaissance of the 1970s so, it was natural that Frazetta would produce some Tolkien-inspired work with his beautiful, LOTR portfolio and a few related paintings. Frazetta's massive influence on Peter Jackson's The Lord of The Rings films are likely, most obvious in the Ringwraiths and the orcs."

Vanguard Publishing's officially authorized Frazetta Sketchbook II will be published later this year

Here's a treasure of Frazetta art created for Lord of the Rings, with stark images of Gandalf, Gollum, Frodo and Eowyn fending off the Witch-King, wolves and orcs in thong armor. These awesome pen and ink and pencil illustrations from 1975 were part of a signed and numbered portfolio, limited to 1000 sets. Have a look.

(Via Geek Tyrant)