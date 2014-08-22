Latest Stories

725557main_pia16764-43_946-710.jpg

Behold the damage and decay two years on Mars has wrought on NASA's Curiosity rover

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 22, 2014

A picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to explaining the insane harshness of an alien world, they can tell one heck of a story.

As NASA’s Curiosity rover recently celebrated two full years of zipping around the red planet, the folks at The Verge have put together some absolutely stunning side-by-side shots showing the insane amount of wear and tear the Martian surface has caused on the craft’s equipment and instruments.

We’ve already heard the folks at NASA complaining about damage to the craft’s wheels, and after looking at the shots below, the problems are easy to understand. That dust and brutal atmosphere are harsh as hell. We'd better bring some thick walls and suits when we get there, Earthlings, ‘cause living on Mars ain’t easy. 

In addition to the shots below, check out the full story for larger pics and a few more comparison shots. 

(Via The Verge)

rovercomparison1.jpg
rovercomparison2.jpg
rovercomparison3.jpg
rovercomparison4.jpg
Tag: Mars
Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Tag: Curiosity

