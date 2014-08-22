Behold the damage and decay two years on Mars has wrought on NASA's Curiosity rover

A picture is worth a thousand words, and when it comes to explaining the insane harshness of an alien world, they can tell one heck of a story.

As NASA’s Curiosity rover recently celebrated two full years of zipping around the red planet, the folks at The Verge have put together some absolutely stunning side-by-side shots showing the insane amount of wear and tear the Martian surface has caused on the craft’s equipment and instruments.

We’ve already heard the folks at NASA complaining about damage to the craft’s wheels, and after looking at the shots below, the problems are easy to understand. That dust and brutal atmosphere are harsh as hell. We'd better bring some thick walls and suits when we get there, Earthlings, ‘cause living on Mars ain’t easy.

