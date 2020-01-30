WIRE Buzz: Bella Thorne surviving The Uncanny; Kung Fu pilot ordered at CW; more

Bella Thorne is no stranger to the apocalypse, having appeared in 2018's dystopian-riddled I Still See You. And now, Deadline reports that Thorne has signed on to the post-apocalyptic thriller The Uncanny, directed by Mitzi Peirone (Braid).

When the words post-apocalypse are attached to any film, you can guess things aren't going to go super great for humanity. In The Uncanny, humans have been implanted with a chip with the ability to control emotions, until a routine update goes awry, bringing about the end of days. With most of humanity dead, five lucky (depending on how you define luck) survivors have to find a way to live together without their spinal implants. Thorne will play the role of Scarlet, who wonders whether or not they are survivors or something else entirely.

“The story offers a timely and compelling glimpse into human’s dependence on technology and the greater evils of such addiction,” says Courtney Shepard, Director of Development at New Republic Pictures, who will produce alongside Rebecca Berrih (Elysian Fields Entertainment) and Thor Bradwell (JT Leroy).

Okay, okay. We'll put down our phones.

The CW has given the thumbs up to a pilot of the female-led remake of the classic 1970s martial arts series, Kung Fu. The remake comes to us from the creative team behind Blindspot (Christina M. Kim, Martin Gero) and Arrowverse mastermind Greg Berlanti. The series had previously been developed for Fox and CBS, but has now found a home at The CW, according to Deadline.

The reimagined Kung Fu is based on the original series created by Ed Spielman. A female lead will take on the role made famous by actor David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine — the iconic martial arts master and Shaolin priest.

The modern Kung Fu will tell the story of a young Chinese-American woman who goes through a quarter-life crisis, drops out of college, and heads to an isolated monastery in China. On her return home, shes finds it overrun with crime and corruption. Left with no other choice, she uses her martial arts and Shaolin values to bring criminals to justice and protect her community. Meanwhile, she's got to track down the assassin who killed her mentor and is now after her!

Berlanti Productions and Gero’s Quinn House will produce the reboot in partnership with Warner Bros. Television.

Let the fancasting start now, because there's still no word on casting or when we might get to see the pilot.

We knew Frozen 2 was a visual feast for the eyes, but watching it go from storyboard to feature film will seriously astound you.

In the three-minute video, a beautiful behind-the-scenes look, Disney gives us a glimpse at how the sequence for "Into the Uknown" went from storyboard to final frame. Performed by Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Aurora, the song was definitely the biggest hit from the sequel.

“Into the Unknown” is written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, and is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. We'll see if the duo can match their 2014 statue for Frozen's "Let It Go" when the Oscars air Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

