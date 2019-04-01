The Bellagio's 800 pyrotechnics-enhanced fountains make Game of Thrones even more epic

As fans everywhere slowly count down the days until the final season of Game of Thrones debuts (13, for those of you not keeping track), one hotel is celebrating the show's grand spectacle in a very unique way.

The homage to HBO's sword-and-sorcery epic comes courtesy of the Fountains of Bellagio, located just outside the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dubbed The Game of Thrones Fountain Show, it's an epic three-and-a-half minute ode to the world of Westeros unlike anything else.

It's funny, Las Vegas is the last place you'd expect winter to come, but then again this show has always been unpredictable.

The Game of Thrones Fountain Show debuted last night, featuring the show's now-instantly recognizable theme song played as images of fire-breathing dragons, the green flames of wildfire, and the Night King himself are featured. The Los Angeles Times posted a video of the experience, as you can see below:

The original creators of the Fountains of Bellagio, WET Design, worked directly with Game of Thrones' composer Ramin Djawadi to create a custom score using the show's theme. That was used to accompany 800 fountains, overlaid with advanced pyrotechnics and special effects, as well as motion picture theater-quality projections.

If you're in Vegas, or planning to be over the next couple of weeks, the Game of Thrones Fountain Show will run three times a night, every night at the Bellagio Hotel from now until Apr. 13, which happens to be the night before the eighth season kicks off on HBO. Guess they figure everyone will have other plans on the 14th.