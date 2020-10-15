Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Omaze
More info i
Source: Omaze
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck poke fun at Batman, Bourne in hilarious charity video

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Oct 15, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Matt Damon
Tag: Ben Affleck
Tag: Batman
Tag: Jason Bourne

Look out Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, there's a new actorly friendship looking to bust chops for a good cause — and for the amusement of genre fans everywhere. Childhood friends turned Oscar-winning A-listers, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been prominent pop culture figures for decades as well as charitable forces of nature.

Now the duo are combining their powers to raise money for their causes while continuing to rib each other as only friends can. Friends that have been Batman and Jason Bourne, that is.

More Matt Damon

Alexander Payne, Matt Damon, Downsizing
Downsizing originally had an even wilder (and far more disturbing) premise
The Martian - A Ridley Scott film starring Matt Damon
Meet the Ares 3 crew and learn of their mission statement in new The Martian images

To promote their new charity sweepstakes, where donors to the Eastern Congo Initiative and Water.org are entered to win an L.A. lunch with the pair, Damon and Affleck released a silly video poking fun at their own biggest roles...and the fact that other actors have gone on to take over. Robert Pattinson wasn't invited to the filming, apparently. Sigh.

Take a look:

Anything can be discussed at this lunch, including, as Damon says, "roles that we've played that maybe other people have played too, to winning effect." 

The Boston besties bring up Pattinson (taking over as Bruce Wayne in The Batman) and Jeremy Renner (who "expanded the Bourne universe" in The Bourne Legacy, as Damon explains) in a video that's as funny as it is lo-fi. One day Affleck will get to find Damon's secret private Instagram account — in fact, maybe that's what the winner should ask about after generously helping support a pair of world-improving organizations.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes from right now until Jan. 28, 2021. The winner will then be announced "on or around February 17, 2021."

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Matt Damon
Tag: Ben Affleck
Tag: Batman
Tag: Jason Bourne

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker