Ben Kingsley and Gillian Anderson face off in new Robot Overlords trailer

Nathalie Caron
Nov 12, 2014

A new trailer for Robot Overlords, starring sci-fi vets Ben Kingsley and Gillian Anderson, has been released.

What's it about, you ask?

As the title of the upcoming sci-fi movie suggests, the story is about an invasion of Earth by alien robots (think Transformers meets any other alien invasion flick you’ve ever seen). Then in waltzes a kid, played by relative newcomer Callan McAuliffe (The Great GatsbyI Am Number Four),  who happens to be “the chosen one” or some such.

The main draw of Robot Overlords is the presence of name actors Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3) and Gillian Anderson (The X-Files). Anderson will be returning to TV in the U.K. tomorrow in the highly anticipated second series premiere of BBC Two’s The Fall.

Have a look at the trailer:

Directed by Jon Wright, Robot Overlords has a release date of March 19, 2015 (at least for the U.K.).

Do you, for one, welcome our new robot overlords?

(via Digital Spy)

