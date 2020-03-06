Latest Stories

Tag: Science
Game of Thrones' David Benioff & D.B. Weiss return to HBO for cameos in Westworld S3

Contributed by
James Comtois
Mar 6, 2020

Even though they’ve found a new home at Netflix and their Confederate series is no more, Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are returning to HBO — but this time, they’ll be in front of the camera, tinkering with androids instead of scripts.

A report from The Wrap reveals that the creators of GoT will be making cameo appearances in the upcoming third season of Westworld. Benioff and Weiss will play Delos technicians in the sci-fi series created by Jonathan Noland and Lisa Joy. 

Although no further details were disclosed, the good news is that fans won’t have to wait too long to see D&D’s acting chops, as their cameos will be in the third season’s second episode — "The Winter Line," debuting on Mar. 22.

HBO just revealed new pictures and episode titles for Season 3 of Westworld. Based on the trailer and early reviews, Season 3 will focus on the android hosts leaving their Delos prison and letting loose in the real world to enact their revenge on the humans. 

Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, and Rodrigo Santoro return for the upcoming season, joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy, and Tommy Flanagan.

Benioff and Weiss signed an exclusive overall film and television deal with Netflix in August, and they're also producing a film inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft for Warner Bros., based on Vertigo's graphic novel Lovecraft from Hans Rodionoff, Keith Giffen, and Enrique Breccia.

Westworld Season 3 premieres Sunday, Mar. 15 on HBO. D&D’s episode airs the following Sunday. 

