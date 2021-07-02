18 unforgettable sci-fi movies released on the Fourth of July weekend, ranked

“I would submit that there wouldn’t have been a Jurassic Park if Terminator 2 hadn’t been the right impetus at that moment.”

James Cameron’s pull quote from The Ringer’s recent oral history on Terminator 2: Judgment Day couldn’t be more accurate, and audiences couldn’t have been less prepared for how much that moment from July 3, 1991, that the writer-director speaks of would forever change how they watch — and how Hollywood makes — movies.

Cameron’s follow-up to his successful 1984 indie is one of the best theatrical movie experiences in the history of ever, thanks to Dennis Muren and ILM’s pioneering CG visual effects that paved the way for future blockbusters to use (or abuse). Muren’s team and their pioneering work in the CG space allowed Cameron to create one of the most iconic movie villains ever, the T-1000, so that he could share the screen with Cameron’s other iconic villain-turned-hero, the T-800.

Despite the role affording Arnold Schwarzenegger a limited amount of dialogue scenes, the actor manages to speak volumes with his less-is-more take on Skynet’s MVP finding the very humanity he’s used to taking from his targets — just as his former target, a traumatized and buff Sarah Connor, risks losing what pieces of her humanity she has left. In an effort to protect her estranged son, John, (then-newcomer Edward Furlong), and save her race from nuclear holocaust, Sarah becomes the very thing that tried to wipe her out, a terminator. On her mission to kill Richard Dyson (Joe Morton), the future creator of the world’s destruction, Sarah finds herself just one misfiring neuron away from crossing the frayed line that separates her from becoming a killer. It is in that moment that Sarah rediscovers what it means to be human and the movie transcends its genre trappings to become a character-first, big ideas drama that just happens to be about time-traveling, killer cyborgs.

T2’s storyline is at times a beat-for-beat remake of the 1984 Terminator, just with bigger and more complex action scenes. But it also doubles down on the emotional payload of the story, making T2 one of the standard-bearers for how to make an excellent sequel that’s better than the original. And that is in large part why T2 is a great Fourth of July movie. Pound for pound, it packs in as many emotional fireworks as it does actual explosions. Its Peak Cameron, as the filmmaker flexes his greatest strengths as a genre filmmaker to tell arguably his most complete and satisfying action film. He gives his battered heroes the victory they deserve, a victory that the future literally broke the laws of physics to deny them of it. So take a break from the holiday and treat yourself to your hundredth viewing of this modern classic.