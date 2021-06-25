The best haunted 'house' movies and TV shows to get you in the mood for SYFY's SurrealEstate

Fans of horror, house-hunting, and Schitt’s Creek, get ready, because we are only a few weeks away from the July 16 premiere of SYFY’s SurrealEstate, starring Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy as paranormal real estate agents Luke Roman and Susan Ireland, who sell the houses that quite literally go bump in the night — after they’ve discovered and dealt with the unsettled spirits dwelling inside.

To celebrate SurrealEstate's impending premiere, we’ve taken a look at some choice movies and television series over the years that feature haunted houses and buildings close to our cold, spooky hearts. We can’t imagine anyone wanting to buy these scream shacks, but if anyone could sell them after a much-needed cleansing, it’s our guy Luke Roman and team.