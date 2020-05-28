The 15 best summer movies ever made, from Jaws to The Avengers

It’s ironic that, at a time when we could all really use our traditional dose of escapist summer movie fare at the movie theater, we are unable to do so right now. But that doesn’t mean we can’t replicate that experience from the comfort and safety of our own couches. Which, honestly, are infinitely more comfortable than squeaky movie theater seats.

Ever since Jaws hit theaters in the summer of 1975, Hollywood has rushed to pack multiplexes with its latest and greatest blockbusters vying for our allowance money to feast on their CG eye candy. And while every summer slate is packed with popcorn entertainment, only a few earn “Best Ever” status.

As Jaws celebrates its 45th anniversary this year as the first real summer hit that kicked off the blockbuster era, here’s a look back at the best summer movies (in order of release) that ruled over the competition.