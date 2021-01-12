Grab your whip! Bethesda and Lucasfilm are teaming up for a new 'Indiana Jones' video game

We already knew Indiana Jones was gearing up for a return to the big screen. But it seems he'll also heading to a game console near you sometime soon.

In a surprise announcement Tuesday morning, Bethesda revealed its next project is a new Indiana Jones adventure, developed by Wolfenstein studio MachineGames and produced in collaboration with the just-launched Lucasfilm Games division, under the supervision of executive producer Todd Howard at Bethesda.

The news was revealed via a very mysterious teaser trailer posted to Bethesda's social media accounts that shows us nothing but a table covered with various items. We see some books on "Forbidden Stones" and "Ancient Circles," a journal that looks not unlike one that used to belong to Dr. Henry Jones, a ticket for Rome, a map of a structure, a typewriter, and then finally, the iconic fedora and bullwhip. Check it out:

In an announcement on the official Star Wars website (the de facto landing page for all things Lucasfilm), the studio revealed that the new game will feature "a wholly original, standalone tale set at the height of the career of the famed adventurer." The announcement didn't go into more details, but did note that you should be searching that desktop for clues if you're curious what's in store.

There was a time when Indy was a staple of the release calendar for Lucasfilm Games predecessor, LucasArts, with various Indiana Jones games dropping throughout the 1980s and 1990, but it's been more than a decade since the last major Indy game was released in the wake of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Now, with a long-awaited fifth film in the franchise in development for a 2022 release, and Lucasfilm Games hoping to make some noise right out of the gate, it's seems our wait is almost over. Hopefully we'll have more information on this still-mysterious game very soon.

Of course, a lot has changed in the genre since Indy was out hunting for treasure — namely new franchises like Tomb Raider and Uncharted have filled that void quite well in recent decades. But you'd have to think Lara and Nate can make a bit of room for the OG treasure-hunter's return.