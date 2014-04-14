Latest Stories

6 Chemical Computer_3.jpg

Better than sci-fi: 7 computers of the future

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Evan Hoovler
Apr 14, 2014

Thanks to TV and the movies, we have had a lot of concepts for what a future computer might look like: Fast, artificially intelligent, and even sentient. But it might be surprising to learn that scientists are already working on actual computers that are even more high-tech than the ones in fiction. Here are seven futuristic computing technologies that have us already prepared to wave the white flag and welcome our logic-driven overlords, should they ever achieve consciousness.

1 Slime Mold Computer.jpg
Slime Mold ComputerYou can't get any better than building a computer out of living organisms;...
2 DNA computer.JPG
DNA Computer For certain computing problems, DNA computers are leading the way in terms of speed...
3 Brain Cell Computer.jpg
Brain Cell ComputerComputer experts put an array of transistors and capacitors on a computer chip...
4 b membrane computer.jpg
B-Membrane ComputerIt's always a trade-off: Desktop computers are too bulky to port, but laptops...
5 Quantum Computer.jpg
Quantum ComputerNormal computers are comprised of a giant series of ones and zeros, but quantum...
6 Chemical Computer.jpg
Chemical ComputerThis futuristic machine uses a chemical soup to compute. Mixtures of certain...
7 Optical Computing.jpg
Optical Computing Optical computing is also known as photonic computing, and utilizes the fact that...
