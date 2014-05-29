Better think happy thoughts with these 8 awesome X-Men PSA posters

Operating on the principle that it's best not to mess with super-powered mutants who can incinerate your skull or manipulate your mind, here are eight instructional PSA posters inspired by the X-Men universe. Artists Julia Lepetit and Andrew Bridgman created these hilarious public service announcements reminding us, among other obvious things, that Cerebro is always listening and that not all mutations are uncanny. Study up -- these excellent PSAs just may save your life someday!

(Via Dorkly)