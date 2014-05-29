Latest Stories

zpsa2.jpg

Better think happy thoughts with these 8 awesome X-Men PSA posters

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 29, 2014

Operating on the principle that it's best not to mess with super-powered mutants who can incinerate your skull or manipulate your mind, here are eight instructional PSA posters inspired by the X-Men universe.  Artists Julia Lepetit and Andrew Bridgman created these hilarious public service announcements reminding us, among other obvious things, that Cerebro is always listening and that not all mutations are uncanny.  Study up -- these excellent PSAs just may save your life someday!

(Via Dorkly)

psa2.jpg
21e4cf414a13965eb2069e918cb842b8.jpg
Screen Shot 2014-05-27 at 2.58.08 PM.png
Screen Shot 2014-05-27 at 5.55.48 PM.png
psa1.jpg
1401203167-1.jpg
1401203167-0.jpg
psa3.jpg
