The Flash Gone Rogue
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
Hellcow.jpg

Beyond Rocket and Groot: 15 weird Marvel characters who should appear in the Cinematic Universe

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Aug 6, 2014

Marvel Studios has brought some truly odd characters to life in Guardians of the Galaxy, but there are even stranger ones lurking in the comic-book Marvel Universe. 

Now that it's been proven that a movie featuring a talking raccoon, a sentient tree and other eccentric figures like the Collector and Howard the Duck can become a box-office blockbuster, the sky is potentially the limit for the kind of weird, offbeat characters that Marvel can bring to the screen. Fortunately, the company's comic-book history is certainly full of them, from planets with minds of their own to space horses to creatures we have a hard time explaining with a straight face.

Whether any or all of these could ever really make a screen appearance is, to be honest, questionable, but it's fun to delve into the vast Marvel mythology and see just what kind of truly bizarre beings guys like Jack Kirby, Len Wein and John Byrne were capable of coming up with. Here's 15 of the most peculiar we found; let us know which ones you'd like to see in a movie in the comments or on Twitter at @syfywire, and we'll pass the word along to Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige the next time we see him. Hey, you never know ...

BetaRayBill_0.png
Beta Ray Bill: Created in 1983 by the legendary Walt Simonson, Beta Ray Bill made comics history by...
Ego_0.jpg
Ego the Living Planet: Ego was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and made its debut in Thor #132 (...
Lockjaw_0.jpg
Lockjaw: Resembling a bulldog (once of several long-running canine or canine-like creatures in the...
Modok_0.jpg
M.O.D.O.K.: The name of this bizarre being stands for Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing,...
Mangog_0.jpg
Mangog: Immensely powerful, immortal and shapeshifting, Mangog is the embodiment of the hateful...
FinFangFoom_0.jpg
Fin Fang Foom: An alien creature from the planet Kakaranathara, Fin Fang Foom was part of an...
Dazzler_0.png
Dazzler: One of the strangest cross-promotion schemes ever hatched led to the birth of this...
Swarm_0.jpg
Swarm: A supervilain whose entire body is composed of bees attached to his skeleton -- how can you...
RubyThursday_0.jpg
Ruby Thursday: Like Swarm, this is another villain we like purely for the image. A one-time...
BiBeast_0.jpg
Bi-Beast: This two-headed, 20-foot android monstrosity first showed up in Hulk #169 and possesses...
WhiteRabbit.jpg
White Rabbit: Born into a family of wealth and privilege, Lorina Dodson was nevertheless bored with...
Hellcow.jpg
Hellcow: Yes, you read that name right. Hellcow was a plain old cow named Bessie who was bitten by...
DevilDinosaurMoonBoy.jpg
Devil Dinosaur/Moon-Boy: I've put these two together because they're basically inseparable. Devil...
BigBertha.jpg
Big Bertha: OK, sometimes even Marvel trips right over the line where bad and good taste meet. Big...
SugarMan.png
Sugar Man: The mutant Sugar Man has four arms with razor-sharp claws on each, a huge mouth full of...
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: marvel studios
Tag: Rocket Raccoon
Tag: Groot

