Beyond Rocket and Groot: 15 weird Marvel characters who should appear in the Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios has brought some truly odd characters to life in Guardians of the Galaxy, but there are even stranger ones lurking in the comic-book Marvel Universe.

Now that it's been proven that a movie featuring a talking raccoon, a sentient tree and other eccentric figures like the Collector and Howard the Duck can become a box-office blockbuster, the sky is potentially the limit for the kind of weird, offbeat characters that Marvel can bring to the screen. Fortunately, the company's comic-book history is certainly full of them, from planets with minds of their own to space horses to creatures we have a hard time explaining with a straight face.

Whether any or all of these could ever really make a screen appearance is, to be honest, questionable, but it's fun to delve into the vast Marvel mythology and see just what kind of truly bizarre beings guys like Jack Kirby, Len Wein and John Byrne were capable of coming up with. Here's 15 of the most peculiar we found; let us know which ones you'd like to see in a movie in the comments or on Twitter at @syfywire, and we'll pass the word along to Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige the next time we see him. Hey, you never know ...