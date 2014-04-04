Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
georgemartin1.jpg

Beyond Westeros: A guide to the fiction of George R. R. Martin

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 4, 2014

George R. R. Martin's epic A Song of Ice and Fire saga might be the most ambitious and beloved thing he's ever done, but it's only one part of a brilliant, decades-spanning career.

These days it's hard to miss Martin if you're even slightly paying attention to pop culture. He's gone from being the author behind the hit series Game of Thrones to a pop culture personality in his own right, and even if you haven't read his books or seen his show, you've probably heard a joke about his penchant for killing characters or his fan-angst-inducing tendency to take his time between books. On Sunday, Game of Thrones returns for a fourth season of scheming, slaughtering and seducing, so while everyone's paying attention to Martin and the epic fantasy universe he created, we thought it would be a good time to remind everyone that he was a respected and highly acclaimed member of the fantasy and science fiction literary community long before Ned Stark ever lifted his greatsword.

Martin began his career as a teenager in the 1960s, writing fiction for fanzines. By the 1970s he was selling short fiction, and by 1979 he was a full-time writer with the first of many awards under his belt. He's written hard sci-fi, comedic sci-fi, vampire fiction, sci-fi horror, werewolf fiction, epic fantasy, children's fiction, sci-fi and fantasy teleplays, and just about every other exploration of speculative fiction you can think. He's served as a producer and executive producer and written for TV series like the revived Twilight Zone and Beauty and the Beast, and edited a number of important works, including the long-running Wild Cards series of stories (which he also co-writes) and a series of massive cross-genre anthologies with longtime friend Gardner Dozois. Since selling his first short story in 1970, he's been nominated countless times for pretty much every major genre writing award out there, and his trophy case now includes a World Fantasy Award, a Bram Stoker Award, two Nebula Awards, three Hugo Awards and 11 Locus Magazine Poll Awards.

Any way you slice it, George R.R. Martin is a living legend of genre fiction. So, as we look forward to another season of Game of Thrones and even more attention being thrown Martin's way, we thought we'd take a moment to look back at his illustrious career with a brief guide to all of his major works, including novels, short story collections and screenwriting. Check them all out, in chronological order, in the gallery below.

(Author's Note: For my sanity, and yours, I did not list things like individual publications of short stories or novellas in magazines below. There are a great many of them, but almost all of them have been collected into the various short story collections you'll find listed below, and many have been collected in book form more than once. For this feature, we focused on books Martin wrote, books he edited and TV series he scripted.)

Martin-Lya.jpg
A Song for Lya (1976): Long before he would become one of the most beloved fantasy authors ever,...
Martin-StarsandShadows.jpg
Songs of Stars and Shadows (1977): Another collection of Martin's early short fiction, this one is...
Martin-DyingoftheLight.jpg
Dying of the Light (1977): Martin's debut novel was also science fiction, and took place in the...
Martin-NewVoices.jpg
New Voices in Science Fiction (1977-1984): In the late '70s Martin's reputation also grew through...
Martin-IceDragon.jpg
The Ice Dragon (1980, republished in 2007 with new illustrations): Martin's only work of children's...
Martin-Windhaven.jpg
Windhaven (1981): Co-written with Martin's friend Lisa Tuttle, a John W. Campbell Award-winning sci...
Martin-Sandkings.jpg
Sandkings (1981): This short story collection is best known for the much-acclaimed titular...
Martin-FevreDream.jpg
Fevre Dream (1982): Perhaps Martin's most famous excursion into the tropes of horror fiction, Fevre...
Martin-DeadMenSing.jpg
Songs the Dead Men Sing (1983): Another short story collection by Martin, this one is unfortunately...
Martin-ArmageddonRag.jpg
The Armageddon Rag (1983): Part murder mystery, part fantasy, part meditation on the musical...
Martin-Nightflyers.jpg
Nightflyers (1985): The novella "Nightflyers" was first published in 1980, and earned Martin a...
Martin-TufVoyaging.jpg
Tuf Voyaging (1986): A "fix-up" novel (meaning a collection of short stories linked together with...
Martin-TwilightZone.jpg
The Twilight Zone (1986-1989): After the commercial failure of The Armageddon Rag, Martin tried his...
Martin-Portraits.jpg
Portraits of His Children (1987): This short story collection brings together some Martin's...
Martin-WildCards.jpg
Wild Cards (1987-present): After more than 25 years and a journey through four different publishers...
Martin-BATB.jpg
Beauty and the Beast (1987-1990): Martin's most prolific period of television writing came during...
Martin-SkinTrade.jpg
The Skin Trade (1989): First published as a novella in 1988, after which it won the World Fantasy...
Martin-Thrones.jpg
A Song of Ice and Fire (1996-present): Well, this is the reason many of you are likely here. This...
Martin-DunkandEgg.jpg
Tales of Dunk and Egg (1998-present): Beginning 89 years before the events of A Song of Ice and...
Martin-Quartet.JPG
Quartet (2001): This Locus Award-nominated collection of stories is a nice overall sampler of...
Martin-Dreamsongs.jpg
Dreamsongs (2003): The ultimate display of Martin's range and experience as a storyteller, ...
Martin-HuntersRun.jpg
Hunter's Run (2007): Written and re-written over a 30 year-period by Martin, Gardner Dozois and...
Martin-Warriors.jpg
Editing collaborations with Gardner Dozois (2009-present): In 2009, Martin and his longtime friend...
Martin-Doorways.jpg
Doorways (2010): In 1991, Martin got a pilot order for a new TV series called Doorways. In 1992 the...
Martin-GoT.jpg
Game of Thrones (2011-present): In addition to writing the epic fantasy novels that serve as the...
Martin-PrincessandtheQueen.jpg
The Princess and the Queen (2013): Originally published in Dangerous Women, an anthology he co-...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: books

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: