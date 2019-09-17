WIRE Buzz: Big Bang Theory's massive streaming deal; The Invisible Man wraps; Birds of Prey debuts poster

Earlier this year The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run on CBS as one of the most successful multicamera sitcoms ever. Now, it's entering the streaming world with a massive new deal that further cements its place among the most valuable syndicated shows on the market. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the soon-to-launch WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max just closed what is "easily a record-setting" deal to bring the hit series, about the love lives of a group of nerdy best friends, to streaming for the first time.

HBO Max will exclusively feature all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory as part of a five-year deal with Warner Bros. Television. At the same time, Big Bang also extended its deal with TBS, where it's been in syndication for several years, through 2028. All told, the deal is worth billions to the creative team behind The Big Bang Theory, according to THR's sources.

The Big Bang Theory deal is the latest in a series of campaigns by existing and upcoming streaming services to secure as much binge-able content for their respective libraries as possible. HBO Max's recent deals also include shelling out more than $400 million over five years for exclusive streaming rights to Friends, while NBCUniversal's upcoming Peacock streaming service landed rights to The Office, and Netflix just picked up the exclusive rights to Seinfeld when that perennial hit sitcom concludes its deal with Hulu. Now The Big Bang Theory, fresh off a triumphant final season that made it the longest-running multicamera sitcom of all time, has cashed in.

HBO Max launches next Spring.

Though they've had a couple of false starts in recent years, the future is starting to look brighter for the legendary Universal Monsters, and that's thanks in large part to The Invisible Man, writer/director Leigh Whannell's upcoming reboot of the title character. Whannell's own horror film pedigree — thanks to films like Saw, Dead Silence, and Insidious — combined with the outstanding cast he's assembled and the potential energy of a new take on a classic story all have us anticipating something exciting, and now the film is one step closer to completion.

Whannell announced on Twitter Monday that production has wrapped on the film, and that he's now heading into the editing room to begin postproduction, a few months ahead of the film's release next year.

Whannell signed on to make a new version of Invisible Man back in January as part of a new push by Universal to reinvigorate its Monster franchises after the "Dark Universe" project floundered upon the release of The Mummy in 2017. The plan back then was to make a new Invisible Man film starring Johnny Depp, but Whannell's involvement seemed to wipe the slate clean, and we're getting his take on the project without Depp's involvement.

The Invisible Man is produced by Jason Blum of Blumhouse and stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Harriet Dyer. It hits theaters Feb. 28, 2020.

We've still seen precious few glimpses of Birds of Prey outside of a few images and a fabulous teaser that debuted in front of It Chapter Two earlier this month, but what we have seen of the film presents a wonderfully playful tone and a sense that Harley Quinn has indeed been emancipated from the pull of The Joker we saw her reckoning with in Suicide Squad. Of course, she couldn't have gotten here without a little help from her friends, and that's the highlight of the latest glimpse at the film.

The new poster for Birds of Prey (subtitled and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, just to underline the point) features Margot Robbie's Harley as the dominant presence, but like a cartoon character who's just been hit a little too hard on the head, she's surrounded by little birds dancing in her field of vision. These are the new friends Harley will contend with throughout the film, including Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), the villain Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The poster also debuts a new tagline: "Mind Over Mayhem." Check it out:

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey is in theaters Feb. 7, 2020.