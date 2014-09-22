Big collection of Ray Bradbury's geek treasures is about to go up for auction

A collection of Ray Bradbury’s greatest, geekiest treasures is about to go up for auction. Get your checkbooks ready, because there are some legit goodies.

Bradbury, likely best known as the author of Fahrenheit 451 and Something Wicked This Way Comes, died in 2012 — but he left behind a fairly large collection of science fiction and animation art. Turns out he was a bit of a collector.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the collection includes a 1946 Charles Addams painting of ghoulish creatures flying at twilight that appeared on the cover Bradbury's 2001 book From the Dust Returned. Bidding for that piece is set to open at $32,500, the highest of anything that’s been announced.

The bidding will also include a painting by Raymond Bayless showing a climatic scene from H.G Wells’ legendary sci-fi novel War of the Worlds. Several of Bayless’ paintings of planes and space scenes hang in the National Air and Space Museum. That item opens at $17,500. A Prince Valiant newspaper comic strip inscribed by creator Hal Foster, of which Bradbury was a fan, is set to open at $14,000.

For fans of Bradbury, there’ll be Louis Glanzman’s original cover painting for the author’s 1963 short story collection The Illustrated Man, which will have an opening bid of $15,000. Oh, and in addition to all those random treasures, Bradbury also owned 43 original Disney animation cels — including some original cels from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

The auction is set to begin Sept. 25 at Sanders' Los Angeles office, as well as online. If you have a ton of cash to burn, what would you like to have?

