Latest Stories

Americas Got Talent Iron Man Dance
Tag: Movies
Iron Man comes back to life in neon, LED-powered AGT dance
Amazon Prime Air delivery drone
Tag: Science
Amazon's transforming delivery drone could be at your door in months
Harry and the Hendersons
FBI declassifies its brief investigation into the existence of Bigfoot
Jake Gyllenhaal in The Day After Tomorrow
Tag: Movies
Is the clock ticking to 2050? Study says climate crisis may creep up sooner than we think
Harry and the Hendersons
More info i
Universal

FBI declassifies its brief investigation into the existence of Bigfoot

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Jun 5, 2019

While Mulder and Scully never tackled Bigfoot during their tenure on The X-Files, it turns out the real FBI had beat them to it years earlier. 

We now know this thanks to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which allows for long-buried files on all sorts of criminal investigations to be declassified and made available to the public. This includes, it turns out, the FBI's brief investigation into the existence of Bigfoot back in the mid-'70s, which is when America's Bigfoot obsession was at its peak

Earlier today, the FBI Records Vault account casually dropped its 22-page investigation into the possible existence of the infamous Sasquatch. And on Twitter, of all places. 

The actual report, which you can read in full here, mostly follows the correspondence between Bigfoot Information Center and Exhibition director Peter Byrne and FBI Agent [REDACTED]. Basically, Byrne had found a hair sample that he believed could be proof of Bigfoot's existence and wanted the FBI's lab to test it.

Even though the FBI pointed out their lab "primarily conducts exams for law enforcement agencies in connection with criminal investigations," they made an exception after several mainstream news outlets had been running stories about the mythological creature. 

After several months of follow-ups, the FBI eventually concluded that the "hairs are of deer family origin," and not Bigfoot. Or, at least, that's what it wanted everyone to think. 

Anyway, the whole thing really is a brief, fascinating window into an era that had propelled Bigfoot from a fringe conspiracy theory to a (relatively) mainstream pseudoscientific belief. So much so that a federal law enforcement agency elected to weigh in on the matter. 

Tag: bigfoot
Tag: FBI
Tag: The X-Files

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: