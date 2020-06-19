Latest Stories

slumber party massacre hero
Deep Cuts: Slumber Party Massacre II
Daisy Ridley & Stephen Fry
WIRE Buzz: Ridley & Fry join The Inventor; Katzenberg on Quibi's slow start; Close Enough trailer
Homecoming
Look of the Week: Janelle Monáe's Homecoming style is more than meets the eye
01-Jack Kirby and Paul Reinman X-Men #4 Splash Page credit Heritage Auctions
Rare Jack Kirby X-Men art reveals early, alternate names for Scarlet Witch
Bill & Ted Are Doomed comic cover 1
Credit: Dark Horse
Comic prequel 'Bill & Ted Are Doomed' aims to fill in the gaps before they 'Face the Music'

jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jun 19, 2020
Time travel buddies Bill & Ted are on their way back to the big screen with Bill & Ted Face the Music, which sees series stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite as the Wyld Stallyns after almost three decades. But fans who've spent the in-between years watching and rewatching the pair's other hilariously time-displaced films might be wondering what all went down before the two hit the wall of writer's block when composing the song that was supposed to save reality. Thankfully, a new Dark Horse comic book aims to answer those questions by acting as the film's official prequel.

Bill & Ted Are Doomed, from longtime Bill & Ted comic scribe Evan Dorkin and The Muppet Show artist Roger Langridge, sets fans right after the pair's Bogus Journey. They're obsessed with writing that one perfect song, which has led to strained relationships with their fans, families, and music. So what do they do before deciding to steal the song from their future selves (which will be covered in Face the Music)? A world tour, of course. Nothing like shooting for the stars to get out of a slump.

Here's one of the covers, featuring (among others) their old pal Death... and some Bill & Ted robots:

Bill & Ted Are Doomed comic cover 2

Source: Dark Horse

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens on Aug. 14 while this comic hits stores on Sept. 9.

