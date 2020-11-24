In a bogus turn, Bill & Ted meeting their little dude selves ended up on cutting room floor

The third Bill & Ted movie graced our lives a few months ago, bringing much-needed excellence to a bogus time in the world. It turns out, however, that there are more Bill and Ted moments out there, at least on the page; over the weekend, co-writer Ed Solomon tweeted out one totally awesome scene didn’t make it into the final version of Bill & Ted Face the Music because of budget constraints.

“We had so little $$ to make the movie that we had to make some tough choices,” he tweeted, along with screenshots from an earlier version of the filmed script.

The scene in question involves Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) traveling back in time to try to get their 10-year-old selves to write the greatest song ever written, so they don't have to do the work themselves (and also since their future selves weren’t much help, either).

The script pages show the older dudes pleading with their younger-dude selves, to little effect. The page cuts off as they travel from their 10-year-old versions to when they were 17, which suggests there are even more scenes that were sadly left on the cutting room floor.

Collider followed up with Solomon about his tweets, and learned that the creative team had to choose whether to film the comedic kid scene or the scene of Bill and Ted going to couple's therapy with their wives. “On a purely comedic level that [10-year-old Bill and Ted] scene might have been a bit stronger, but on a more important level, which is the emotional throughline of the movie, it was more important for them to go back to their wives,” Solomon told Collider. “We were forced to make the choice because we just couldn’t afford to shoot both.”

It’s a total bummer that we never saw Reeves and Winter talk to younger versions of their characters. The good news, however, is that Solomon also told Collider he plans to share other cut scenes on Twitter soon. That means there will be more Bill and Ted for us to enjoy, at least in some form. And that’s totally awesome.