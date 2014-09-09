Bill Murray in favor of female Ghostbusters reboot, even has some casting ideas

It seems like we’ve been talking about a mythical third Ghostbusters film for decades (because we have), but now original star Bill Murray has chimed in on rumors of a new team taking up the proton packs.

There’ve been rumblings that a new-look version of Ghostbusters could be in the works featuring an all-female cast of ghost hunters, and Murray has thrown his support behind the idea. In a recent interview with Schmoes Know, Murray said he’d be psyched to see it, assuming the studio is interested:

“It sounds great to me. It sounds as good an idea as any other! There are a lot of women that could scare off any kind of vapor! No, it’s a grande idea, I don’t know who they’re talking about, but it’s a good idea, I would watch it! I mean, I love Robert Palmer’s videos, so why wouldn’t I love the female Ghostbusters?”

But that’s not all. The Star caught up with Murray at the recent Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where he was so keen on the idea he actually tossed out some casting options for the studio. Believe it or not, he’s got some solid ideas on this one. Is anybody listening?

“Melissa (McCarthy) would be a spectacular Ghostbuster. And Kristen Wiig is so funny — God, she’s funny! I like this girl Linda Cardellini (Mad Men) a lot. And Emma Stone is funny. There are some funny girls out there.”

Considering how long we’ve all waited for a Ghostbusters sequel, it might not be a bad idea to go the female team route. Anything too similar to the original concept might crash under the weight of it all, and this could actually offer up a fresh perspective on the formula.

What do you think? Should a female-led team take up the Ghostbusters mantle? Is Murray on the right track with his dream casting?

(Via The Star, Schmoes Know)