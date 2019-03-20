Latest Stories

Computer circuits
Tag: Science
Skynet or Ultron? The White House launches website on AI initiatives
Harry Potter
Tag: Fangrrls
What Harry Potter teaches us about overcoming bullying
John Byrne in his studio
Tag: Videos
WATCH: John Byrne talks about his runs on Fantastic Four, She-Hulk, and Superman
Brainiac Krypton
Tag: TV
Krypton Season 2 teaser trailer is a who's who of Superman baddies
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Most righteous! Bill & Ted 3 will shoot this summer with Reeves and Winter

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 20, 2019

Whoaaaa! In a video posted to Twitter this afternoon, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirmed the third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will finally begin shooting this summer. Both actors revealed this exciting bit of news while standing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"We want to say thank you to you, the fans," says Reeve.

"It is all because of you guys and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we wanted to say 'thank you,'" adds Winter. "And, be excellent."

The video closes with the announcement that the third installment will arrive in theaters next summer. The franchise, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, hasn't released a movie since Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which opened in 1991.

Both Reeves and Winter were made famous with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which centered on two spacey high school students who travel through time in a special phone booth, rounding up famous historical figures for a class project. Comedian George Carlin served as their time-traveling mentor, Rufus. The sequel found Bill and Ted killed by robot versions of themselves and battling Death himself.

Stephen Herek and Peter Hewitt directed the first two films in the franchise respectively. Per IMDB, Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music. Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, writers of the original/creators of the iconic characters, are credited as screenwriters.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Bill & Ted 3
Tag: Bill & Ted Face the Music
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Alex Winter

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Bill & Ted 3
Tag: Keanu Reeves
bill-and-ted.jpg
It's official: Bill & Ted are back for round 3
Jacob Oller
May 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Bill & Ted 3
bill-and-ted-bogus_journey_0.jpg
Most un-excellent! Keanu Reeves now says Bill & Ted 3 might not be a "reality"
George Stark
Jul 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Bill & Ted 3
Tag: Keanu Reeves
bill and teds excellent adventure alex winter keanu reeves
Bill and Ted are the closest they've been to going on a third adventure
Jacob Oller
Mar 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bill & Ted
Tag: Bill & Ted 3
Bill-Ted-Time-Travel-Films.jpg
There’s a most bogus reason why Bill & Ted 3 is stuck in time
George Stark
Jan 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6