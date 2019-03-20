Most righteous! Bill & Ted 3 will shoot this summer with Reeves and Winter

Whoaaaa! In a video posted to Twitter this afternoon, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter confirmed the third Bill & Ted movie, Bill & Ted Face the Music, will finally begin shooting this summer. Both actors revealed this exciting bit of news while standing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

"We want to say thank you to you, the fans," says Reeve.

"It is all because of you guys and so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we wanted to say 'thank you,'" adds Winter. "And, be excellent."

The video closes with the announcement that the third installment will arrive in theaters next summer. The franchise, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year, hasn't released a movie since Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which opened in 1991.

Both Reeves and Winter were made famous with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, which centered on two spacey high school students who travel through time in a special phone booth, rounding up famous historical figures for a class project. Comedian George Carlin served as their time-traveling mentor, Rufus. The sequel found Bill and Ted killed by robot versions of themselves and battling Death himself.

Stephen Herek and Peter Hewitt directed the first two films in the franchise respectively. Per IMDB, Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music. Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, writers of the original/creators of the iconic characters, are credited as screenwriters.