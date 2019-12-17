Righteous! Bill & Ted reunite with William Sadler's Death in first look at 'Face the Music'

Whoa...Orion Pictures has dropped three first look images from next summer's Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the band is finally back together again.

The iconic time traveling phone booth is back, and so is William Sadler's Grim Reaper. You'll recall that the titular dudes (played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) beat Death in a number of games — thus saving their lives — after they were killed by their evil robot doppelgängers in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

The third image gives us a glimpse of the daughters of Bill and Ted (L-R: Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving). Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, is also present, although we don't know what his role will be at this time.

Take a look below:

Credit: Orion Pictures

Credit: Orion Pictures

Credit: Orion Pictures

Now middle-aged, Bill and Ted embark on another, most excellent adventure through time when a visitor from the future tells them that their song can save all life in the known universe. Helped along by their children, as well as a slew of historical figures and music legends, the laid back duo will set out to bring harmony to the cosmos once again.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directs the long-awaited comedy sequel from a script by original Bill & Ted scribes, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch co-star.

Bill & Ted Face the Music air guitars its way into theaters on August, 21, 2020.