Latest Stories

The Umbrella Academy - Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman)
Tag: Fangrrls
The Umbrella Academy's greatest superpower is sisterhood
Michael Malarkey Magic the Gathering
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Project Blue Book's Michael Malarkey shares his Magic: The Gathering obsession
Captain Marvel poster via Marvel site 2019
Tag: Movies
Captain Marvel could soar past early projections to hit $150 million U.S. opening
Multi-Utility Tactical Transport.JPG
Tag: Science
Worry not! Defense Department warbots must adhere to ‘ethical standards’
Bird Box

Watch how Industrial Light & Magic brought Netflix's Bird Box to terrifying life in new VFX reel

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 5, 2019

Will we ever truly be free of Bird Box? Apparently not. Thanks to a new VFX reel posted by Industrial Light & Magic today, fans can see how the special effects were brought to life for the Susanne Bier-directed horror film on Netflix.

Almost five minutes long, the video comprises everything from CGI birds, to the rustling of leaves, to the rapids traversed by Malorie Sandra Bulock) and her two children.

Based on the post-apocalyptic novel by Josh Malerman, Bird Box takes place in a world where human beings begin to kill themselves after viewing mysterious and unexplainable creatures. To keep themselves from dying, the remaining humans tie blindfolds around their eyes to avoid seeing the monsters. In addition to Bullock, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich, Rosa Salazar, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, BD Wong, Lil Rel Howery, and Tom Hollander were all a part of the ensemble cast.

Watch the VFX reel below:

Bird Box was one of Netflix's most popular original films in the company's history, racking up an estimated 45 million views in its first week alone.

The movie's subject matter fast became an Internet meme as well as a real-world challenge, where people tried to do everyday actions while blindfolded. As expected, the results were not pretty with one girl crashing her car in Utah. Luckily, no one was hurt during the accident.

Bird Box was also the subject of a controversy for using actual footage from the 2013 Lac-Mégantic rail disaster. The Canadian government demanded an apology as well as reparations from Netflix. While the streaming giant did apologize, it said that it could not remove footage from an existing property that was already on the site.

"It would be so simple to cut out those 10 seconds from Bird Box," Pierre Nantel, a Québécois parliamentary representative, told SYFY WIRE in January. "This is not complicated. Instead, Netflix is doing an expert job of destroying its own reputation, in Canada and elsewhere. If I were a Netflix shareholder, I'd be worried."

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Tag: ILM
Tag: Industrial Light & Magic
Tag: sandra bullock

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Sarah Paulson Bird Box Netflix
Canadian officials respond to furor over Bird Box’s use of footage from Montreal train tragedy: ‘If I were a Netflix shareholder, I’d be worried'
Josh Weiss
Jan 31, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Bird Box
Bird Box rowboat hero
Chosen One of the Day: Sandra Bullock's cheekbones in Bird Box
Jessica Toomer
Jan 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Rosa Salazar
Bird Box star has come up with 'insane' sequel idea
Don Kaye
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
BIRD_BOX_001
Netflix chirps Bird Box success in hope of migrating more big talent to the small screen
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 7, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0