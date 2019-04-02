Birds of Prey's 'scrappier' Gotham and fully-powered Wonder Woman 1984 revealed at CinemaCon

With CinemaCon in full swing, Warner Bros. has been showing exhibitors its upcoming slate of DC movies. While Todd Phillips was on hand to debut the first footage of Joker, both Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and Wonder Woman 1984 each got their time in the spotlight as well.

"This is not Batman’s Gotham," said Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan, according to Deadline. "Our Gotham is so much scrappier."

The preview was mostly behind-the-scenes footage featuring cast members Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, and Ewan McGregor, who plays the villain Black Mask. The big reveal was that Robbie's Harley Quinn will not be a member of the titular all-female crimefighting crew, and will instead be something of a thorn in their collective side.

You can catch Birds of Prey when it opens in theaters Feb. 7, 2020.

Returning Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot also turned up to give a glimpse of the upcoming kinda/sorta sequel. "We are very excited about [it]," Jenkins told the crowd. "Diana is now at her full powers."

Gadot added that the sequel "makes me want to work harder to do something even more special." Along with a sizzle reel of Wonder Woman taking down bad guys in a mall (how very '80s), there was also a glimpse of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, who will eventually become Cheetah, the main adversary in the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 will storm into theaters on June 5, 2020.