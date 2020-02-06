Birds of Prey: Apparently Margot Robbie can’t stop using her Harley Quinn voice

Ever since it was announced that a new super crew would join Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn on the big screen, fans have been anticipating just what a Birds of Prey film would look like. Well, the time has finally come to see familiar faces to comics fans like Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) finally join Harley Quinn in a post-Suicide Squad emancipation party known as Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey is not only directed and written by women (shout-out to Cathy Yan and Christina Hodson, respectively) but also stars five very diverse women who are forced to put aside their differences to work together.

"It was important to the filmmakers to make a Gotham, that while it's heightened, feels more reflective of the world and the way it looks," said Smollett-Bell. It's refreshing to see women in roles where they might all have different opinions, but aren't pitted against one another. "The narrative out there that women don't work well together is a falsehood," noted Perez.

It may seem like all of the women are on different paths, but really, they do all have something in common, which is a theme of the film, says Robbie. "They all have their own individual journey of emancipation, whether emancipating themselves from a bad relationship in Harley's case or a system they feel is corrupt in Renee's case or a mentality in Black Canary's case or childhood trauma and not being able to see past her revenge mission in Huntress' case. So that's the kind of common denominator and a theme throughout the film."

Check out the video below to see what else they revealed when SYFY FANGRRLS sat down with the cast and crew of Birds of Prey — including how the film fits into the DCEU, who they would put in their ideal supergroup, and what they've learned from their characters.

Video of Apparently Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Using Her Harley Quinn Voice | SYFY WIRE

Birds of Prey flies into theaters this week.