Latest Stories

Lucifer Tom Ellis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Lucifer's writers wrap; Peter Sarsgaard on The Batman's tone; Monster Mash musical
Snowpiercer (2013)
Tag: Fangrrls
How Bong Joon-ho revolutionized comic book adaptations with Snowpiercer
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Weekly: We got some massive Starcruiser hotel news and Mandalorian spinoff speculation
Alfred Hero
Tag: Comics
First Look: Honor Alfred's amazing life in DC's new Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1
Birds of Prey Times Square screening 1
More info i
Source: DC
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey cast crashes screening; Rami Malek talks Bond villain; MK-Ultra podcast

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 7, 2020

The cast of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been on a press tour almost as long as the superhero film’s title, but one of their last stops before the DC film arrives to the general public was at a special screening just for fans. DC Universe invited subscribers around the country to a free sneak preview screening at tons of theaters — but only one got crashed by actors Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor.

Those attending the New York Times Square screening of Birds of Prey got a special surprise when the supergroup crashed the proceedings. And, of course, fans being fans, those in the crowd were thrilled — whether or not they were decked out in full Harley cosplay.

More No Time to Die

Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
Bond producer reveals how they talked Craig into returning, still 'in denial' about replacing him
Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
No Time To Die threatens a secret that will 'be the death of' James Bond in Super Bowl spot

Take a look:

Birds of Prey Times Square screening 1

Source: DC

Birds of Prey Times Square screening 2

Source: DC

Those are some happy members of the clown/academic community! Those who didn’t get their own photo op tweeted about the occasion, and were just as pleased:

Birds of Prey is in theaters today, Feb. 7.

Next, another villain has made himself a bit more accessible to the public. Rami Malek, who plays the antagonistic Safin in Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as James Bond, recently divulged a bit more about his role in No Time to Die.

Speaking to Total Film, the recent Oscar winner explained that both Safin’s facial scars and white Noh mask are both key to the 007 character. “We didn’t pick a mask off the wall willy-nilly,” Malek said. “We had to think extremely specifically as to what would make the most sense. If it doesn’t make sense to the story and to the character, then arguably it loses its impact. There is something about what we ended up using that inevitably was more provocative and powerful because of its meaning.”

These masks, used in traditional Japanese dramatic dance, are just one factor director Cary Joji Fukunaga wanted to contribute to the film’s culture and aesthetic. The mask and scars aren’t pure creepiness: They’re about backstory. “We came up with a mythology about where he’s based, and how there can be a mix of cultural influences there,” the director said. “That all draws on the family and a lot of other things.” This makes the fan theory that the character will be a surprise reveal of Dr. No (Dr. Noh?) an interesting remix on an old favorite.

Fans will be able to find out for sure when No Time to Die opens on April 2.

Finally, the world of narrative audio is getting into the shadowy government experiment business. Project MK-Ultra, the CIA mind manipulation program attempting to use psychoactive drugs and other methods to control subjects, is getting its own series from the company behind American Gods.

Deadline reports that Fremantle’s fiction podcast label Storyglass has set the six-part series Ultra about an undercover agent who finds himself in the midst of the trials. Set in 1959, the based-on-reality tale will tackle LSD as a starting point — things only get weirder and more freaky from there.

American Ultra recently brushed the program on the big screen, but the move to audio opens up some interesting formal possibilities. Found audio will be used, almost like the mystery hit Homecoming (which got a TV adaptation of its own), to construct the top-secret thriller.

Ultra is currently being cast.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Tag: Ultra
Tag: No Time to Die
Tag: Rami Malek

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker