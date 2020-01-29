Latest Stories

Tweet! Tweet! First Birds of Prey reactions praise 'badass,' 'fun,' 'crazy' solo outing for Harley Quinn

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jan 29, 2020

Like a flock of fowl, Twitter users are feverishly tweeting their first reactions to Birds of Prey, which enjoyed its world premiere in London earlier today. So, what did these lucky fans think of Harley Quinn's first solo outing on the big screen? Well, the good news is that the character's spinoff movie is a helluva lot more entertaining than her DCEU debut in 2016's Suicide Squad.

As expected, Margot Robbie (Harley) and Ewan McGregor (Black Mask) are receiving a good deal of praise for their bonkers performances as a pair of unhinged and scene-stealing felons. And, of course, folks definitely want to see more of Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell).

Get ready, people, because this may be the kickoff of several sequels and/or spinoffs.

However, it's director Cathy Yan (making the jump to blockbusters with this project) who really surprises here. Thanks to an unconventional story structure, a clear celebration of sisterhood, and a litany of robust music choices, it sounds like Yan — known for directing respected indie fare like Dead Pigs — has crafted a refreshingly off-the-wall comic book movie that can stand toe to toe with mold-breakers like Deadpool and Shazam! Some viewers have even compared the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn to the iconic work of Quentin Tarantino.

See what folks are saying in the tweets below ...

Written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), Birds of Prey unfolds in Gotham City as Harley calls it quits with the Joker and strikes out on her own — much as she does in her animated series on DC Universe. Recruiting a team of like-minded women, Quinn decides to do some good by protecting young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from facing the wrath of the feared crime boss Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask).

Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ali Wong, Charlene Amoia, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, Matt Willig, and Robert Catrini co-star in the R-rated release.

The rest of us won't be able to sink our beaks into the film until it opens next Friday, Feb. 7.

