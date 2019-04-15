Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey movie flaps to the finish line and wraps its shoot

With Shazam! still cleaning up at the box office, on the heels of Wonder Woman and Aquaman hits, the DCEU isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. And now Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment has got footage in the proverbial can from what they hope is one more winner: Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Per a recent Instagram post from star Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap production company, we now know production has wrapped on the upcoming film. And we also got a glimpse of a pretty snazzy-looking new logo on the back of that director’s chair, replete with Harley's go-to baseball bat outlining the "o" in "of"...

Robbie of course will be playing the Quinn in question, a reprisal of her role from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad in 2016, and we’re still hoping to see her reprise once again in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in 2021. Before that though, she’ll be seemingly free of the Joker’s shadow (such emancipation may or may not be reflected in her new duds) come June 7, 2020, when she stars in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey film, penned by Bumblebee scribe Christina Hodson.

But even Harley gets by with a little help from her friends, so she’ll be joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya / The Question. Together, in a Batman-less, far more “scrappier” Gotham, they’ll be tasked with protecting Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the evil clutches of Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Also missing from this big picture is the Joker, portrayed by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad, and now being brought to life by Joaquin Phoenix in the sadder, unconnected Joker film from Todd Phillips, due out Oct. 4. So yeah, it's safe to say things are looking decidedly up for the DCEU, wouldn't you?