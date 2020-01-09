Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn recruits a team and name-drops Bruce Wayne in chaotic new trailer

Wake up, puddin! The second trailer for Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey has arrived and it's packed with a ton of freshly chaotic and colorful footage.

It begins in the best way possible with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) literally blowing up Ace Chemicals after her breakup with Joker. As we all know, that's the company whose face-altering product gave the Clown Prince of Crime his distinctive look. Things only get crazier from there as the former Doctor Quinzel recruits a team of badass women, who are all on the naughty list of Gotham City crime boss Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), aka Black Mask.

Take a look at the second trailer below:

Video of BIRDS OF PREY – Official Trailer 2

Together, Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) will protect young Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco)—not to mention their own hides—from the murderous machinations of the feared gangster. Oh, and let's not overlook the fact that Quinn named her pet hyena Bruce, "after that hunky Wayne guy."

By starting the story in media res with a healthy dollop of narration from the titular character, it looks like the movie will add a Scorsese-esque tinge of Goodfellas to the proceedings. Indeed, Robbie recently promised Variety that the comic book flick does not follow a linear structure.

"It’s nonlinear. It jumps around. And then it becomes linear for the third act. You go on a ride, and it’s all pretty chronological from there," she said. "It took awhile to get it together, and get it approved by the studio. And then finally we got it greenlit. And we were off to the races."

Ali Wong, Chris Messina, Charlene Amoia, Steven Williams, Derek Wilson, Dana Lee, François Chau, Matthew Willig, and Robert Catrini co-star alongside the main cast.

Written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) flies into theaters everywhere on Feb. 7. The film is the first mainstream DCEU project to receive an R-rating.