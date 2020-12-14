WIRE Buzz: Black Adam caught in a Cyclone; Zack Snyder says his Justice League should be R-rated; more

DCEU’s Black Adam has found its superhero to counterbalance Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero in the upcoming comic book film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) has been cast in the movie as Cyclone, a young member of The Justice Society, the precursor to the Justice League.

In the comics, Cyclone is also known as Maxine Hunkell, the granddaughter of the original Red Tornado from the 1940s (not to be confused with the more popular android version later on). The character’s powers, as the gusty name suggests, allow her to manipulate wind and sound waves. And in some issues, she has a pet monkey named Frankie that she dresses up as one of the flying monkeys from The Wizard of Oz. So there's that.

The plot for Black Adam remains unknown at this point. In addition to Johnson and Swindell, the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film will also star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

No news yet on when Black Adam will be released.

Those looking forward to four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League could perhaps get a chance to see it in theaters, as long as they’re over 17. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Zack Snyder thinks the film is so edgy, that it might get an R-rating.

"The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder told EW. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

Credit: Warner Bros.

What makes Snyder think his cut will qualify for such a rating? Violence and profanity, of course. "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb,” Snyder shared with EW. “Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half.”

While Snyder would like the four-hour mini-series to be released in theaters, WarnerMedia hasn’t committed to that yet. As of now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to air on HBO Max as a four-part event series sometime in 2021.

Bad Robot is developing for television Patrick Ness’ fantasy book Burn, which revolves around a girl and her father who hire a dragon to work their Washington farm during the height of the Cold War.

Burn is Ness’ ninth book, and focuses on Sarah Dewhurst, a biracial young woman who, along with her father, are so poor that they have to hire a dragon to get by. The dragon is named Kazimir, and has secretly come to the farm to fulfill a prophecy that involves, according to Deadline, “a deadly assassin, a cult of dragon worshippers, two FBI agents in hot pursuit — and somehow, Sarah Dewhurst herself.”

Deadline also reports that J. J. Abrams will executive produce along with Bad Robot’s Head of Television, Ben Stephenson.

No news yet on where the production will air, much less when.