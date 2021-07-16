DC's next superhero flick is a wrap, as Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' finishes shooting

Teth-Adam is one step closer to breaking free of his timeworn tomb! Dwayne Johnson's long-awaited passion project, a blockbuster centered around DC's Black Adam, has officially wrapped principal photography.

The Rock confirmed the news on Instagram with a video from his last day on set.

“I can’t thank you enough from the bottom of my heart for this experience. This has been a once in a lifetime for me," he told the gathered crew members. "I’ve been a lucky, lucky guy to have the career that I’ve been so blessed with. But it doesn’t happen without teamwork and so many of you have been my family members over the years ... Black Adam, it’s a career-definer for me."

The character, who hails from Ancient Egypt, was originally supposed to make his DCEU debut in 2019's Shazam!, which Johnson executive-produced. However, it was ultimately decided that the movie (helmed by David F. Sandberg) would feel cramped with two major origin stories in one place.

Production on Black Adam kicked off in April of this year, with Johnson's Jungle Cruise director, Jaume Collet-Serra, at the helm. In addition to its titular antihero, the film will also introduce the Justice Society (a forerunner to the Justice League), whose members include Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo),

"Truly, from deep in my bones, [thank you] for the commitment and sacrifice [during] the time away from your family to make something special for the world to enjoy," Johnson continued during his wrap speech. "We’re lucky to get to do what we do in our business, so I want to say thank you so much, guys. I love you truly. This has been one for the ages and one for the record books and I will never forget this experience on Black Adam. And I cannot wait for the world to see Black Adam, so they can see your incredible skill and your incredible talent.”

After a number of release delays related to the COVID-19 health crisis, Black Adam is finally slated to hit theaters next summer on July 29, 2022.