Black Adam finds its Hawkman with Invisible Man's Aldis Hodge

Last month at DC FanDome, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson teased the lineup for a version of the Justice Society of America that will appear in the upcoming DC Comics film, including the legendary winged warrior known as Hawkman. Now, it seems the film has found the man to fit the wings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aldis Hodge — best known for television work like Leverage and Underground and films including this year's horror hit The Invisible Man — is in "final negotiations" to play Carter Hall, aka Hawkman, in Black Adam. He joins a Justice Society of America lineup that already includes Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and will eventually include other stars to play DC Heroes Cyclone and Doctor Fate.

Universal Pictures

Created in 1940 by Gardner Fox and Dennis Neville, Hawkman remains one of the most enduring, and most frequenly evolving, heroes to emerge from the Golden Age of Comics. At various times he's been depicted as an archaeologist, an Egyptian prince, a space cop from Thanagar, or all of the above. The best-known incarnation is archaeologist Carter Hall, who turns out to be the reincarnation of the ancient Egyptian Prince Khufu. Hawkman, easy to spot thanks to his Nth Metal-powered wings, hawk helmet, and giant mace, is one of the founding members of the Justice Society, and has remained a staple of the group ever since.

Black Adam, a follow-up to 2019's Shazam!, stars as Johnson as the title antihero, an ancient Egyptian who was once granted the power of Shazam and used it to his own ends. In response, according to Johnson's DC FanDome description of the character, he was imprisoned for millennia. Now he's back and ready to wield his power again, but the Justice Society will stand in opposition to him.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam is a long-promised DC superhero movie that seems to finally be taking shape despite being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson and company are entering production this year ahead of a planned release date of December 22, 2021.