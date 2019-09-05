Blumhouse unwraps bloody and festive first trailer for another Black Christmas remake

Seasons greetings! Black Christmas, the 1974 horror classic that many consider to be the very first slasher movie, has another remake coming to theaters courtesy of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. Based on the first trailer (released earlier this morning), the new film will take place all across the campus of Hawthorne College, rather than sticking to the traditional and claustrophobic setting of the sorority house that served as the main setting for the first two Black Christmas projects in '74 and 2006. In addition, the sorority sisters won't just be cannon fodder for the killer (no word on if he's named Billy), but will actually fight back in a refreshing reversal of traditional slasher genre norms.

From the college setting to the badass female protagonists, the remake feels very much in the realm of Blumhouse, which applied a similar approach to the two Happy Death Day films in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Watch the first trailer below and see if you can spot the plastic bag homage that harkens back to the original.

Directed and co-written by Sophia Takal (Into the Dark), Black Christmas follows the sisters of Mu Kappa Epsilon as they're stalked and killed by a black-masked killer. Based on the first trailer, it looks like the murderer could be a supernatural entity summoned by a super secret and occult Skull and Bones-esque college society led by the creepy Professor Gelson (Cary Elwes).

Imogen Poots (Green Room), Lily Donoghue (Jane the Virgin), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), and Brittany O’Grady (Star) play the sorority sisters. Simon Mead (Same But Different: A True New Zealand Love Story) and Caleb Eberhardt (Mozart in the Jungle) co-star.

Black Christmas climbs down the chimney and into theaters Friday, Dec. 13.

