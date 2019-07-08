Black Hammer/Justice League is the mystery crossover event of the summer

In a sheer creative clash of noble comic book franchises, Dark Horse's Hammerverse is poised to collide with DC's seminal Justice League in a summer cavalcade sure to leave a permanent mark on your reading list — and SYFY WIRE has grabbed an exclusive look at the iconic series arriving on July 10.



Written by Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Descender, Essex County) and matched with intense art by Michael Walsh (Secret Avengers, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice's superhero-stuffed storyline of this amazing union boasts some of comics' best loved characters. Here, a mysterious man arrives simultaneously on Black Hammer Farm and in Metropolis, and both realms are seriously warped as Starro attacks! Batman, Green Lantern, Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more crossover with Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, Barbalien and the entire Black Hammer crew for an unrelenting adventure of epic proportions.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

"I've spent the past forty years reading DC comics, and the last ten years building my own superhero universe with Black Hammer," Lemire tells SYFY WIRE. "The chance to see these two worlds, that I love so much, come together was one I couldn't pass up. Working with Michael Walsh to create Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice has been a blast, and I think readers will have as much fun reading it as I had writing it."

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Awash in a brilliant palette of colors and infused with jaw-dropping action sequences displayed in dynamic panels, Walsh's artwork has adeptly created a smooth synthesis of styles to capture both beloved superhero teams.

"Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice has been an absolute dream," Walsh reveals to SYFY WIRE. "Getting to work on a bunch of my favorite DC characters while dabbling in Jeff and Dean's Black Hammer universe has been creatively satisfying and personally rewarding. Jeff's knocking it out of the park with the scripts, and I can't wait to get this comic into readers hands."

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Cross over into the realms of Lemire and Walsh's dimension-bending series in the gallery below, with a sneak peek at the debut release and an exclusive reveal of interior art and variant covers for Black Hammer/Justice League #2, then tell us if you're intrigued by this tempestuous teamup!