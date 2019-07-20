Black Lightning strikes with electric sizzle reel at San Diego Comic-Con

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but the exception lies with The CW's Black Lightning. With Season 3 on the horizon (production only kicked off last week), the superhero series unveiled an electric sizzle reel at SDCC 2019. And yes, Tobias Whale's spine-tingling spine extraction from Season 2 is included in the video's footage (which you can check out below).

“It’s a family drama with super powers sprinkled on top," said main star, Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning) at the show's panel, adding, "We breathe our lives into it."

“It is multi-generational … People across all ages watch the show." added Christine Adams, who plays Jefferson's ex-wife, Lynn Stewart.

Video of Black Lightning Comic-Con®️ 2019 Sizzle | The CW

Since Season 3 (out in October) just started filming, the cast members attending the panel couldn't talk too much about it. That said, Marvin Krondon Jones III voiced his hope for Tobias Whale escaping the underground prison to which he was confined at the end of Season 2.

“That device is gonna make it hard for me to remove myself," Jones said. "Someone’s gonna have to remove me …Hopefully someone will have a change of heart and come get a brother out [of The Pit] ... I’ve been praying for like four months since we shut Season 2 just to see the outcome of what Tobias Whale’s fate is gonna be."

In addition, you can expect plenty more team-ups between the two Pierce daughters, Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain) and Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams).

"They’re really partners in crime, so you’re gonna see them a lot more together in general … In the first couple of episodes, we’re inseparable," McClain said. [Jennifer is] the most emotional character I’ve ever played in my life … It was low-key therapy.”

Season 3 of Black Lightning premieres on The CW Monday, Oct. 21 at 9pm EST. The complete second season arrives on Blu-Ray and DVD Thursday, August 1.

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.